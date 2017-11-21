‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ Trailer: Annette Bening Enters the Race for Her First Oscar

After being snubbed last year in the Best Actress race, Annette Bening returns to awards season with what looks like another triumphant role.

It’s hard to believe that Annette Bening has never won an Oscar. The 59-year-old actress has been nominated four times and got incredibly close to landing her fifth nomination last year for her wonderful lead role in Mike Mills’ “20th Century Women.” The Academy snubbed her, but she’s not wasting any time out of the awards season. Bening is back with “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.”

“Liverpool” is based on the memoir by British actor Peter Turner and recounts his romance with the legendary and eccentric Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame during the last years of her life. Grahame won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 1952’s “The Bad and the Beautiful” and appeared in films alongside Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, and Kirk Douglas.

Bening takes on the role of Grahame, while Jamie Bell plays Turner. The supporting cast includes Julie Walters and Vanessa Redgrave. Paul McGuigan, the director of “Victor Frankenstein” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” is behind the camera as he pivots to adult-oritented drama.

Sony Pictures Classics will release “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” on December 29. Watch the first trailer below.