Join Focus Features And IndieWire For a Special Screening of ‘Darkest Hour’

See Joe Wright's rousing Winston Churchill biopic, and stay afterwards for a special Q&A with the director hosted by IndieWire's Eric Kohn.

As Oscar season kicks into full swing, it’s hard to ignore Joe Wright’s Winston Churchill biopic, “Darkest Hour.” The film boasts one of Gary Oldman’s most transformative performances as the inspiring British Prime Minister who united a weary Great Britain towards victory during World War II, and Oldman’s name has been included in plenty of Best Actor Oscars predictions since the film first began rolling out on the festival circuit in recent months.

In his B+ review, IndieWire Senior Film Critic David Ehrlich praises Oldman’s transformation, saying the celebrated actor “makes Joe Wright’s biopic as rousing and ferocious as Winston Churchill was himself.” Wright, who also helmed 2007’s Oscar winner “Atonement,” has delivered yet another must-see period drama that is sure to receive plenty of attention as awards season begins to kick off.

“Darkest Hour” hits theaters on November 22, but Focus Features is teaming up with IndieWire for a free screening of “Darkest Hour” for some lucky New York cinephiles. Tickets are currently available for a 7pm screening of the film on Monday, November 13 at New York City’s AMC Empire 25 theater. Attendees can stay after the film for an exclusive Q&A with director Joe Wright and IndieWire deputy editor Eric Kohn.

Find out more about the event and how to get tickets here.