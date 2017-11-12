Gal Gadot Won’t Make ‘Wonder Woman 2’ if Brett Ratner Is Involved — Report

Ratner is accused of sexually harassing several women.

Gal Gadot won’t be involved with the “Wonder Woman” sequel if Brett Ratner is too. That’s according to Page Six, who report that the action heroine wants to distance both herself and the franchise she stars in from a man accused of sexual harassment by several women.

“Brett made a lot of money from the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’ thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie,” a source told Page Six. “Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.”

Prior to the publication of several accusations against Ratner, Gadot canceled her appearance at a dinner where she was scheduled to present him an award.

“She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet,” the source added. “She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

Gadot had also made an Instagram post in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, writing, “Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change.”