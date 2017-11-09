‘Game Night’ Trailer: Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams Play a Murder Mystery That Gets a Little Too Real — Watch

Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemons, and Chelsea Peretti co-star.

Game night is very much a thing these days, with folks gathering in increasing numbers to play everything from Monopoly (boo) to Secret Hitler (look it up!), so it was only a matter of time before they made a movie about it. The imaginatively titled “Game Night” has taken on that challenge, with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams starring as a couple whose murder-mystery game goes awry in what’s sure to be uproarious fashion. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks (Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this “game” — nor Brooks — are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had…or game over.”

Read More:Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair Reveal Their Own James Toback Sexual Harassment Stories

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (“Vacation”) directed the film, which co-stars Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemons, Chelsea Peretti, Danny Huston, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, and Michael C. Hall. Warner Bros. will release “Game Night” in theaters on March 2, 2018.