‘Game of Thrones’: Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington to Compete for Lead Actor in 2018

HBO is changing its awards strategy for the 2018 Golden Globes.

“Game of Thrones” Season 7 premiered too late to be eligible for this year’s Emmys (“The Handmaid’s Tale” won Best Drama Series after “Thrones'” two-year winning streak), but the fantasy epic now has its sights set on returning to awards season and winning big at the Golden Globes. Gold Derby reports HBO will be shaking up their strategy and submitting Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in the lead acting races.

In the past, all “Game of Thrones” cast members have been submitted in the supporting actor races for award shows like the Globes, Emmys, and SAG Awards. Clearly, HBO is hoping to increase its chances on landing nominations for “Thrones” by moving Clarke and Harington to the lead races. Neither actor has ever received a Golden Globe nomination. Clarke has earned three Emmy nominations for her work, while Harington has been nominated just once.

“Game of Thrones” has not been as big of a player at the Globes as it has at the Emmys. Despite four nominations for Best Drama series over the years, the show has never taken home the top honor. Putting all of the actors in the supporting races has not paid off either. The series only has two acting nominations, Lena Headey in 2017 and Peter Dinklage in 2012. Dinklage won, giving the series its only acting prize at the Globes.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will take place January 7, 2018.