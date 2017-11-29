Garrison Keillor Has Been Fired Over Alleged ‘Improper Behavior’

Minnesota Public Radio will cut all business ties with the host, including ending broadcasts of "The Best of A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Writer's Almanac."

Garrison Keillor, host of radio programs “A Prairie Home Companion” and “The Writer’s Almanac,” said Wednesday that he had been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior, the Associated Press has reported. Keillor informed the AP of his firing in an email. He did not include details of the allegations, but said it was “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.”

“MPR takes these allegations seriously and we are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful and supportive work environment for all employees and everyone associated with MPR,” the station said in a statement. MPR also said it is ending its business relationships with Keillor immediately, including “distribution and broadcast of ‘The Writer’s Almanac’ and rebroadcasts of ‘The Best of A Prairie Home Companion.'”

The 75-year-old radio host retired from his long-running scripted radio show in 2016, when he handed the show over to mandolinist Chris Thile. MPR announced it will change the name of its weekly music and variety program currently hosted by Thile.

“While we appreciate the contributions Garrison has made to MPR and to all of public radio, we believe this decision is the right thing to do and is necessary to continue to earn the trust of our audiences, employees and supporters of our public service,” said MPR president Jon McTaggart.

Keillor’s statement came shortly after he penned a defense of Senator Al Franken, also accused of sexual misconduct, for The Washington Post.