George Miller Is Suing Warner Bros. for Unpaid ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Earnings, Putting the Next Sequel in Jeopardy

“Mad Max: Fury Road” made more than $500M worldwide and won several Oscars, but a fifth installment in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic series still isn’t in the works. The reason why has nothing to do with Lord Humungus or war boys, but rather some more mundane: a legal dispute. Miller’s production company Kennedy Miller Mitchell is suing Warner Bros. over unpaid earnings.

“Simply put, we are owed substantial earnings for diligent and painstaking work which spanned over 10 years in development of the script and preparation and three years in production of the movie,” Miller and and his producing partner Doug Mitchell claim, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“That hard work resulted in a picture which found wide acclaim globally,” they continue. “We would much prefer to be making movies with Warner Bros than litigating with them but, after trying for over a year, we were unable to reach a satisfactory resolution and have now had to resort to a law suit to sort things out.”

Warner Bros. was brief in its response: “We disagree and will vigorously defend against these claims.”