George Takei Is ‘Shocked and Bewildered’ by Sexual Assault Accusation, Which He Says ‘Simply Did Not Occur’

"The very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful."

George Takei has denied sexually assaulting Scott R. Brunton, an accusation the former model says took place in 1981. Best known for playing Mr. Sulu on “Star Trek” and now an outspoken activist with a wide social-media presence, said in a series of tweets this morning that he is “as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them.”

“The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now,” he continued. “I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do.” Brunton has accused Takei of groping him and attempting to remove his underwear while he was passed out on the actor’s couch.

“Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful,” added Takei. Here’s the rest of the thread he sent out to his nearly three-million followers: