‘Get Out’ Will Officially Compete As a Comedy At This Year’s Golden Globes

The categorization might allow Jordan Peele's breakout to clean up at the awards show, but is it the right move?

As seems to happen every year, the 2018 Golden Globes will play home to at least one slightly surprising category choice — though few could possibly match the recent head-scratcher of running “The Martian” as a comedy — when Jordan Peele’s breakout hit “Get Out” competes in the awards’ comedy/musical categories. The Hollywood Foreign Press has determined that Peele’s horror-satire will run that category instead of the drama section, which may offer it an even greater chance racking up awards.

Distributor Universal Pictures did submit the film as a comedy, and though the HFPA can shift designations as they see fit, they also opted for the categorization.

The film will likely face off against films like musical “The Greatest Showman,” comedy “The Disaster Artist,” rom-com “The Big Sick,” coming-of-age charmer “Lady Bird,” and the black comedy biopic “I, Tonya.” The placement may also bolster the film’s lead, Daniel Kaluuya, to greater awards hopes, though his performance is an artful blend of satire and legitimate, pure terror (that first introduction to the Sunken Place isn’t for laughs, people).

The Golden Globes’ twin film categories allow more recognition and room for films, directors, and actors, many of whom might be otherwise shut out of the more staid-seeming Oscar conversation. Still, “category fraud” is a real concern at the annual awards, with occasionally weird picks opting into the typically less packed comedy and musical category (again, “The Martian”). When it comes to “Get Out,” putting into the comedy and musical field is a less weird move than we’ve seen in previous years. Those laughs might be nervous, but they’re certainly real.

But as co-star Lil Rel Howery himself noted on Twitter, he doesn’t think that the film’s racially charged material is funny at all:

But if I can be honest this is weird to me… Their is nothing funny about racism… Was it that unrealistic lol https://t.co/5xSXBmatfP — Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) November 14, 2017

Peele’s feature directorial debut debuted in February, pulling in massive $33.4M during its opening weekend, eventually earning $253.4M worldwide against it $4.5M budget. Despite bowing outside the typical boundaries of “awards season,” admiration for the film has not flagged over the months, and its awards hopes continue to look like very real possibilities.

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday, December 11, with the awards telecast following on January 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

