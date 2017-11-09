‘Good Girls Revolt’ Could Come Back for Season 2 as Sony Shops a Revival in Wake of Weinstein Allegations

The show could even end up back at Amazon, even after the streaming service canceled it.

Less than a year after Amazon canceled the series, “Good Girls Revolt” might get a Season 2 after all. And it might not even have to find a new home.

Sony execs revealed on Thursday that they have received renewed interest in the show, given a changing culture after the recent Harvey Weinstein scandals. According to insiders, Sony is once again shopping a revival of “Good Girls Revolt” — and the potential suitors even include Amazon, now under new management.

The ten episodes of “Good Girls Revolt” released last October centered on a group of young women at magazine in the late 1960s, including the ways that they deal with rampant workplace sexism.

Last December, it was announced that additional seasons of the show would not be produced, but that decision was made under Roy Price’s tenure as the head of the network. At the time, Sony said it would shop the show elsewhere, but nothing ultimately came of those talks, and “Good Girls Revolt” appeared to be dead for good.

But the show’s central focus of women breaking through in the workplace — in the face of sexual harassment — has taken on new resonance in recent weeks. That includes at Amazon, where Price resigned last month following allegations that he had harassed a producer. Now, the new Amazon top brass are among those looking at a new version of the series.

The show’s central trio — Anna Camp, Erin Darke, and Genevieve Angelson — are believed to be all still interested and available to return to the series, should it find a new home. “Good Girls Revolt” creator Dana Calvo is still on board as well.

Set in 1969, “Good Girls Revolt” centers on a group of women looking to be treated fairly as employees at the newsmagazine “News of the Week.” The show is based on Lynn Povich’s book “The Good Girls Revolt,” which looked at real-life sexual discrimination cases filed by female employees at Newsweek.

Sign Up: Stay on Top of the Latest TV News! Sign Up for our TV Newsletter Now