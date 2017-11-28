Gotham Awards 2017: Complete Winners List — Updating Live

This year's race is led by multiple nominations for "Get Out," "Lady Bird," "Call Me by Your Name," "Columbus," and "The Florida Project."

And we’re off to the races! The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) officially kicked off the 2017-18 awards season with this evening’s 27th Annual Gotham Awards, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City and were hosted by John Cameron Mitchell.

The ceremony’s nomination list was studded with some of the year’s most beloved indies, including Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” which pulled in four nominations (including Best Feature, Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor). Other indie hits with multiple nods include Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name,” Kogonada’s “Columbus,” and Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project.”

In addition to the competitive awards, Gotham Award Tributes were given to actors Nicole Kidman and Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, producer Jason Blum, cinematographer Ed Lachman, and a Gotham Humanitarian Tribute to Al Gore. This year’s nomination jury included IndieWire’s own Jude Dry, David Ehrlich, Eric Kohn, and Liz Shannon Miller.

Check out all of the winners of the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards below, updating live throughout the show (and indicated in bold and underlined font). You can watch a live stream of the red carpet and ceremony on IFP’s Facebook page.

Best Feature

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Good Time”

“I, Tonya”

Best Documentary

“Ex Libris – The New York Public Library”

“Rat Film”

“Strong Island”

“Whose Streets?”

“The Work”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for “Novitiate”

Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird”

Kogonada for “Columbus”

Jordan Peele for “Get Out”

Joshua Z Weinstein for “Menashe”

Best Screenplay

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

“Brad’s Status,” Mike White

“Call Me by Your Name,”James Ivory

“Columbus,” Kogonada

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

Best Actor

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

Harry Dean Stanton, “Lucky”

Adam Sandler, “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

Best Actress

Haley Lu Richardson, “Columbus”

Melanie Lynskey, “i don’t feel at home in this world anymore.”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saorise Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”

Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance

“Mudbound,” presented to Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks

Made in NY Honoree

Michael K. Williams

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”

Kelvin Harrison, Jr., “It Comes at Night”

Brooklynn Prince, “The Florida Project”

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Atlanta”

“Better Things”

“Dear White People”

“Fleabag”

“Search Party”

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“555”

“Inconceivable”

“Junior”

“Let Me Die a Nun”

“The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes”

