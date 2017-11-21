Greta Gerwig Wrote Adorable Letters to Justin Timberlake and More to Use Songs in ‘Lady Bird’

Gerwig personally reached out to the musicians in order to ask if she could use their songs in "Lady Bird."

Anyone who has seen Greta Gerwig’s marvelous “Lady Bird” knows the film owes a lot of its charm to Dave Matthews’ “Crash Into Me.” The song appears numerous times throughout the story and is used to mark pivotal moments of the eponymous character’s heartbreak and self-realization.

Gerwig revealed to Seth Meyers that the script included all of the music cues, including Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” and Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” and that she personally wrote letters to the three musicians in order to request permission to license their tracks. Meyers printed out these letters and shared them with the audience, and let’s just say they are incredibly adorable.

The writer-director told Matthews that “Crash Into Me” was the “most romantic song ever”:

Gerwig wrote to Timberlake and explained the “full on make out” scene in which the song “Cry Me A River” would be used for:

Gerwig explained to Morissette that she listened to “Jagged Little Pill” in middle school and that star Saorise Ronan sang “Ironic” in her first movie role:

“Lady Bird” has been dominating the indie box office over the last three weeks of release. The film opened with the highest per-theater-average of the year so far and made history as the biggest indie opener for a female-directed movie. “Lady Bird” expands nationwide this Friday. Watch Gerwig’s full interview with Seth Meyers below.