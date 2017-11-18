‘Grey’s Anatomy’ vs. ‘Young Sheldon’ vs. NFL Football: Everyone’s A Winner in Thursday Night Smackdown — Ratings Watch

It turns out there’s enough to go around ratings-wise on Thursday night. NBC has taken hold of the Thursday Night Football package, which it shares with CBS (both of whom simulcast with NFL Network), and its fortunes on the night have grown substantially. Now with two nights of NFL, plus staples like “This Is Us” and “The Voice,” NBC easily won the week ending November 12 in adults 18-49, and scored its first total viewers victory of the season.
But on Thursday nights, ABC and CBS also have reason to crow in the 8 p.m. hour: “Grey’s Anatomy,” which just hit its 300th episode, remains a potent force. And “Young Sheldon” is developing into a new hit behind “The Big Bang Theory.” (Also in the hour, Fox’s “Gotham” and The CW’s “Supernatural” also perform relatively respectably, although not nearly at the same level).
Later on Thursday, ABC’s “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” CBS’ “Mom” and “S.W.A.T.,” and Fox’s “The Orville” all made it into the week’s top 25 with adults 18-49.
Hot shot of the week: FX’s “American Horror Story: Cult,” which shot up a whopping 111%, from a 0.8 to a 2.0, after three days of DVR and video on demand.
Meanwhile, the seventh week of the season (Nov. 6-12) saw ABC benefit from a solid CMA Awards telecast, while CBS’ “9JKL” premiered to lukewarm numbers. And in Xfinity’s VOD ranker, Showtime’s “Shameless” jumps to No. 3, as viewers catch up, and “The Girlfriend Experience” makes an entrance.
Here are this week’s rankers:
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Nov. 12, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Broncos NBC
|
5.9
|
5.8
|
2
|
The Walking Dead Fox
|
5.7
|
3.9
|
3
|
This Is Us NBC
|4.2
|
2.5
|
4
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
NFL Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals NBC/NFL
|
4.0
4.0
|
2.8
4.0
|
6
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers ESPN
|
3.8
|
3.8
|
7
|
CMA Awards ABC
|
3.6
|
3.2
|
8
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
Young Sheldon CBS
|
3.1
3.1
|
1.9
2.2
|
10
|
Empire Fox
|
2.6
|
1.8
|
11
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
12
|
Survivor CBS
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
2.2
2.2
|
1.6
1.9
|
14
|
The Simpsons Fox
Saturday Night Football: Notre Dame vs. Miami ABC
|
2.1
2.1
|
1.9
2.1
|
16
|
Family Guy Fox
NCIS CBS
American Horror Story: Cult FX
|
2.0
2.0
2.0
|
1.4
1.5
0.8
|
19
|
Mom CBS
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
20
|
The Orville Fox
The Middle ABC
Scandal ABC
Law & Order: SVU NBC
|
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
|
1.0
1.4
1.1
1.1
|
24
|
The Gifted Fox
Star Fox
How To Get Away With Murder ABC
S.W.A.T. CBS
Bull CBS
Chicago PD NBC
|
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.7
|
1.0
1.2
0.9
1.0
1.2
0.9
|Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Total viewers ranker, week ending Nov. 12, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Broncos NBC
|
17.63
|
17.51
|
2
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
17.45
|
13.80
|
3
|
NCIS CBS
|16.48
|
13.47
|
4
|
CMA Awards ABC
|
15.75
|
14.28
|
5
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|15.67
|
12.39
|
6
|
This Is Us NBC
|
14.52
|
9.89
|
7
|
Bull CBS
|
13.75
|
10.77
|
8
|
Blue Bloods CBS
|
13.32
|
9.94
|
9
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals NBC/NFL
|
13.20
|
13.11
|
10
|
The Walking Dead AMC
|
12.36
|
8.70
|
11
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
12.19
|
9.22
|
12
|
Hawai’i Five-0 CBS
|
11.75
|
9.21
|
13
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
11.67
|
11.28
|14
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers ESPN
|
11.21
|
11.15
|
15
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
11.10
|
9.63
|
16
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
10.91
|
8.13
|
17
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
10.74
|
9.48
|
18
|
Dancing With The Stars ABC
|
10.59
|
9.32
|
19
|
Mom CBS
|
10.29
|
8.69
|
20
|
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS
|
9.92
|
7.87
|
21
|
S.W.A.T. CBS
|
9.75
|
6.59
|
22
|
Survivor CBS
|
9.68
|
7.83
|
23
|
Madam Secretary CBS
|
9.04
|
6.63
|
24
|
Seal Team CBS
|
8.68
|
6.23
|
25
|
MacGyver CBS
|
8.67
|
7.27
|Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 6-12, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
2
|
Game of Thrones
|
HBO
|
3
|
Shameless
|Showtime
|
4
|
Outlander
|
Starz
|
5
|
The Big Bang Theory
|CBS
|
6
|
The Walking Dead
|
AMC
|
7
|
Curb Your Enthusiasm
|HBO
|
8
|
The Good Doctor
|
ABC
|
9
|
Will & Grace
|
NBC
|
10
|
The Simpsons
|
Fox/FXX
|
11
|
American Horror Story: Cult
|
FX
|
12
|
Riverdale
|
The CW
|
13
|
Grey’s Anatomy
|
ABC
|
14
|
The Gifted
|
Fox
|
15
|
The Girlfriend Experience
|
Starz
|
16
|
Young Sheldon
|
CBS
|
17
|Empire
|
Fox
|
18
|
Chrisley Knows Best
|
USA
|
19
|
S.W.A.T.
|
CBS
|
20
|
The Voice
|
NBC
