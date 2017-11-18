Back to IndieWire

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ vs. ‘Young Sheldon’ vs. NFL Football: Everyone’s A Winner in Thursday Night Smackdown — Ratings Watch

In its 14th season, 'Grey's' can still hold its own against football and 'Big Bang Theory.' Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Nov. 12, 2017.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Young Sheldon,” NFL football

ABC/CBS/Shutterstock

It turns out there’s enough to go around ratings-wise on Thursday night. NBC has taken hold of the Thursday Night Football package, which it shares with CBS (both of whom simulcast with NFL Network), and its fortunes on the night have grown substantially. Now with two nights of NFL, plus staples like “This Is Us” and “The Voice,” NBC easily won the week ending November 12 in adults 18-49, and scored its first total viewers victory of the season.

But on Thursday nights, ABC and CBS also have reason to crow in the 8 p.m. hour: “Grey’s Anatomy,” which just hit its 300th episode, remains a potent force. And “Young Sheldon” is developing into a new hit behind “The Big Bang Theory.” (Also in the hour, Fox’s “Gotham” and The CW’s “Supernatural” also perform relatively respectably, although not nearly at the same level).

Later on Thursday, ABC’s “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” CBS’ “Mom” and “S.W.A.T.,” and Fox’s “The Orville” all made it into the week’s top 25 with adults 18-49.

Hot shot of the week: FX’s “American Horror Story: Cult,” which shot up a whopping 111%, from a 0.8 to a 2.0, after three days of DVR and video on demand.

Meanwhile, the seventh week of the season (Nov. 6-12) saw ABC benefit from a solid CMA Awards telecast, while CBS’ “9JKL” premiered to lukewarm numbers. And in Xfinity’s VOD ranker, Showtime’s “Shameless” jumps to No. 3, as viewers catch up, and “The Girlfriend Experience” makes an entrance.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Nov. 12, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Broncos NBC 

5.9

5.8

2

The Walking Dead Fox

5.7

3.9

3

This Is Us NBC

  4.2

2.5

4

The Big Bang Theory CBS 

NFL Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals NBC/NFL

4.0

4.0

2.8

4.0

6

NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers ESPN

3.8

3.8

7

CMA Awards ABC

3.6

3.2

8

Grey’s Anatomy ABC  

Young Sheldon CBS  

3.1

3.1

1.9

2.2

10

Empire Fox

2.6

1.8

11

The Voice (Monday) NBC

2.3

2.0

12

Survivor CBS 

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

2.2

2.2

1.6

1.9

14

The Simpsons Fox

Saturday Night Football: Notre Dame vs. Miami ABC

2.1

2.1

1.9

2.1

16

Family Guy Fox 

NCIS CBS 

American Horror Story: Cult FX

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.4

1.5

0.8

19

Mom CBS

1.9

1.5

20

The Orville Fox 

The Middle ABC 

Scandal ABC 

Law & Order: SVU NBC

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.0

1.4

1.1

1.1

24

The Gifted Fox 

Star Fox

How To Get Away With Murder ABC

S.W.A.T. CBS 

Bull CBS 

Chicago PD NBC

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.0

1.2

0.9

1.0

1.2

0.9
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Nov. 12, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Broncos NBC 

17.63

17.51

2

The Big Bang Theory CBS

17.45

13.80

3

NCIS CBS

  16.48

13.47

4

CMA Awards ABC

15.75

14.28

5

Young Sheldon CBS

  15.67

12.39

6

This Is Us NBC

14.52

9.89

7

Bull CBS

13.75

10.77

8

Blue Bloods CBS

13.32

9.94

9

NFL Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals NBC/NFL

13.20

13.11

10

The Walking Dead AMC

12.36

8.70 

11

NCIS: New Orleans CBS

12.19

9.22

12

Hawai’i Five-0 CBS 

11.75

9.21

13

60 Minutes CBS 

11.67

11.28
 14

NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers ESPN

11.21

11.15

15

The Voice (Monday) NBC

11.10

9.63

16

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

10.91

8.13

17

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

10.74

9.48

18

Dancing With The Stars ABC

10.59

9.32

19

Mom CBS

10.29

8.69

20

NCIS: Los Angeles CBS

9.92

7.87

21

S.W.A.T. CBS

9.75

6.59

22

Survivor CBS 

9.68

7.83

23

Madam Secretary CBS 

9.04

6.63

24

Seal Team CBS 

8.68

6.23

25

MacGyver CBS 

8.67

7.27
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 6-12, 2017:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

This Is Us

NBC

2

Game of Thrones

HBO

3

Shameless

  Showtime

4

Outlander

Starz

5

The Big Bang Theory

  CBS

6

The Walking Dead

AMC

7

Curb Your Enthusiasm

  HBO

8

The Good Doctor

ABC

9

Will & Grace

NBC

10

The Simpsons

Fox/FXX

11

American Horror Story: Cult

FX

12

Riverdale

The CW

13

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

14

The Gifted

Fox

15

The Girlfriend Experience

Starz

16

Young Sheldon

CBS

17

  Empire

Fox

18

Chrisley Knows Best

USA

19

S.W.A.T.

CBS

20

The Voice

NBC

