‘Grey’s Anatomy’ vs. ‘Young Sheldon’ vs. NFL Football: Everyone’s A Winner in Thursday Night Smackdown — Ratings Watch

In its 14th season, 'Grey's' can still hold its own against football and 'Big Bang Theory.' Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Nov. 12, 2017.

It turns out there’s enough to go around ratings-wise on Thursday night. NBC has taken hold of the Thursday Night Football package, which it shares with CBS (both of whom simulcast with NFL Network), and its fortunes on the night have grown substantially. Now with two nights of NFL, plus staples like “This Is Us” and “The Voice,” NBC easily won the week ending November 12 in adults 18-49, and scored its first total viewers victory of the season.

But on Thursday nights, ABC and CBS also have reason to crow in the 8 p.m. hour: “Grey’s Anatomy,” which just hit its 300th episode, remains a potent force. And “Young Sheldon” is developing into a new hit behind “The Big Bang Theory.” (Also in the hour, Fox’s “Gotham” and The CW’s “Supernatural” also perform relatively respectably, although not nearly at the same level).

Later on Thursday, ABC’s “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” CBS’ “Mom” and “S.W.A.T.,” and Fox’s “The Orville” all made it into the week’s top 25 with adults 18-49.

Hot shot of the week: FX’s “American Horror Story: Cult,” which shot up a whopping 111%, from a 0.8 to a 2.0, after three days of DVR and video on demand.

Meanwhile, the seventh week of the season (Nov. 6-12) saw ABC benefit from a solid CMA Awards telecast, while CBS’ “9JKL” premiered to lukewarm numbers. And in Xfinity’s VOD ranker, Showtime’s “Shameless” jumps to No. 3, as viewers catch up, and “The Girlfriend Experience” makes an entrance.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Nov. 12, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Broncos NBC 5.9 5.8 2 The Walking Dead Fox 5.7 3.9 3 This Is Us NBC 4.2 2.5 4 The Big Bang Theory CBS NFL Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals NBC/NFL 4.0 4.0 2.8 4.0 6 NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers ESPN 3.8 3.8 7 CMA Awards ABC 3.6 3.2 8 Grey’s Anatomy ABC Young Sheldon CBS 3.1 3.1 1.9 2.2 10 Empire Fox 2.6 1.8 11 The Voice (Monday) NBC 2.3 2.0 12 Survivor CBS The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 2.2 2.2 1.6 1.9 14 The Simpsons Fox Saturday Night Football: Notre Dame vs. Miami ABC 2.1 2.1 1.9 2.1 16 Family Guy Fox NCIS CBS American Horror Story: Cult FX 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.4 1.5 0.8 19 Mom CBS 1.9 1.5 20 The Orville Fox The Middle ABC Scandal ABC Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.0 1.4 1.1 1.1 24 The Gifted Fox Star Fox How To Get Away With Murder ABC S.W.A.T. CBS Bull CBS Chicago PD NBC 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.0 1.2 0.9 1.0 1.2 0.9

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Nov. 12, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Broncos NBC 17.63 17.51 2 The Big Bang Theory CBS

17.45 13.80 3 NCIS CBS 16.48 13.47 4 CMA Awards ABC 15.75 14.28 5 Young Sheldon CBS 15.67 12.39 6 This Is Us NBC

14.52 9.89 7 Bull CBS 13.75 10.77 8 Blue Bloods CBS 13.32 9.94 9 NFL Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals NBC/NFL 13.20 13.11 10 The Walking Dead AMC 12.36 8.70 11 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 12.19 9.22 12 Hawai’i Five-0 CBS 11.75 9.21 13 60 Minutes CBS 11.67 11.28 14 NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers ESPN 11.21 11.15 15 The Voice (Monday) NBC 11.10 9.63 16 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 10.91 8.13 17 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 10.74 9.48 18 Dancing With The Stars ABC 10.59 9.32 19 Mom CBS 10.29 8.69 20 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 9.92 7.87 21 S.W.A.T. CBS 9.75 6.59 22 Survivor CBS 9.68 7.83 23 Madam Secretary CBS 9.04 6.63 24 Seal Team CBS 8.68 6.23 25 MacGyver CBS 8.67 7.27

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 6-12, 2017:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 Game of Thrones

HBO 3 Shameless Showtime 4 Outlander Starz 5 The Big Bang Theory CBS 6 The Walking Dead

AMC 7 Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO 8 The Good Doctor ABC 9 Will & Grace NBC 10 The Simpsons Fox/FXX 11 American Horror Story: Cult FX 12 Riverdale The CW 13 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 14 The Gifted Fox 15 The Girlfriend Experience Starz 16 Young Sheldon CBS 17 Empire Fox 18 Chrisley Knows Best USA 19 S.W.A.T. CBS 20 The Voice NBC

