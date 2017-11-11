‘Happy End’ Trailer: Isabelle Huppert and Michael Haneke’s ‘Amour’ Semi-Sequel Probably Isn’t Too Happy — Watch

Jean-Louis Trintignant and Toby Jones co-star.

Sony Pictures Classics has released the trailer for “Happy End,” Michael Haneke’s semi-sequel to “Amour.” Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis Trintignant reprise their roles in the film, whose title is almost certainly ironic — Haneke’s movies, like “Funny Games” and “The White Ribbon,” are among the most severe in the world. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of AFI FEST: “The Laurent family has issues. Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignant), the aging patriarch of the wealthy Callais clan, is more interested in exiting this world than enjoying it. Anne (Isabelle Huppert) has a repellent adult son to deal with, and Thomas (Mathieu Kassovitz) is having a graphic online affair. The match to this tinderbox of dysfunction is adolescent Eve, who moves in after her mother’s apparent suicide attempt, and in true Michael Haneke fashion is one unsettling teen. The Austrian auteur returns with his latest masterwork ‘Happy End,’ bringing together his career-long fascinations with bourgeois guilt, surveillance, sins of the past and death of the most chilling degree, all into a cocktail of dread that is best served cold and clinical. Did we mention the Sia karaoke scene?”

Sia karaoke scene? Sign us up. “Happy End,” which premiered at Cannes and is currently at AFI FEST, will be released in theaters on December 22.