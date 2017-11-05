Harry Dreyfuss Accuses Kevin Spacey of Groping Him When He Was 18: ‘My Mind Went Blank’

He says the incident took place with his father in the room.

Harry Dreyfuss, Richard Dreyfuss’ son and an actor in his own right, has accused Kevin Spacey of groping him when he was 18 years old. His account was written for Buzzfeed, which also published Anthony Rapp’s similar allegations last weekend. In it, he alleges that the incident took place in 2008, when Spacey was directing his father in a play at London’s Old Vic.

“It happened one night when the three of us were alone in Kevin’s apartment rehearsing my father’s lines,” Dreyfuss writes. “My father didn’t see, and I didn’t tell him about the incident for many years. Instead, I spent the next nine years telling people the story at parties for laughs.” The reason for humor, he says, is that “telling the story as a joke ensured that this was a story I could own. If I could laugh at it, then surely I was not a victim.”

He doesn’t find it funny anymore, however, and says that the numerous stories coming out about the Oscar winner suggest that “Kevin Spacey is a sexual predator.” Dreyfuss writes that, as he and his father were reading lines in Spacey’s apartment, Spacey sat next to him on the couch and placed his hand on his thigh. Dreyfuss’ father was too engrossed in what he was doing to notice Spacey’s behavior.

“Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand.” He doesn’t remember exactly how the night ended, but he “couldn’t stop thinking about it” afterward and it’s taken him years to fully process the experience. Read his full account here.