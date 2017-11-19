Harvey Weinstein Had a ‘Secret Hitlist’ of 91 Names to Prevent From Speaking Out About Him — Report

It includes Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, and Sophie Dix.

Harvey Weinstein’s career may be over, but the fallout from his scandal is just beginning. The disgraced former mogul’s story has become even stranger and more dispiriting with the Guardian‘s revelation of a what it calls “a secret hitlist of almost 100 prominent individuals targeted by Harvey Weinstein in an extraordinary attempt to discover what they knew about sexual misconduct claims against him and whether they were intending to go public.”

91 actors, publicists, producers, financiers and other members of the film industry populate said list, which was reportedly compiled so that Weinstein could formulate a plan to keep his accusers from making their claims public. It was not successful.

Rose McGowan is on the list, as are fellow accusers Laura Madden, Sophie Dix, and Annabella Sciorra; curiously, the Guardian points out, Brett Ratner’s name appears as well. The majority of people are from either New York or Los Angeles, though several Londoners are also listed.

85 names were initially compiled, with the final six (including Sciorra) having been added in August. More than 50 (including McGowan, Dix, and Madden) were colored red to show that they were high priorities, and “distributed to a team hired by the film producer to suppress claims that he had sexually harassed or assaulted numerous women.” Read the full report here.