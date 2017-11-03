New York City Police Gathering Evidence to Arrest Harvey Weinstein on Rape Charge — Report

It is believed that an arrest may be imminent after actress Paz de la Huerta came forward with her own allegations against the disgraced former producer.

The Associated Press is reporting that New York City police believe they have a “credible rape allegation” against disgraced former producer Harvey Weinstein and are currently in the process of “gathering evidence for a possible arrest.” Reporter Anthony McCartney tweeted as such this afternoon, which you can see below:

NEW YORK (AP) — NYC police say they have a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein, are gathering evidence for possible arrest. — Anthony McCartney (@mccartneyAP) November 3, 2017

Additionally, the New York Times reports that the news was announced at an afternoon news conference at Police Headquarters in Lower Manhattan, during which “officials in the Police Department said they were gathering evidence with an eye toward preparing a warrant to arrest Mr. Weinstein, whose representatives have said is undergoing therapy outside of New York. If Mr. Weinstein were in the city, the Police Department’s chief of detectives, Robert K. Boyce, said that his investigators would seek to arrest him immediately.”

While Weinstein’s accuser was not named by the AP or the NYT, it is likely actress Paz de la Huerta, who recently came forward with her allegations that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010 – accusations that were first made public last night in an article published by Vanity Fair. The New York City detective heading the Weinstein investigation, Nicholas DiGaudio, told the outlet, “I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the N.Y.P.D. standpoint we have enough to make an arrest.”

De la Huerta’s Weinstein story is remarkably similar to many of the other 87 (at last count) accounts made by the brave women who have come forward over the last few weeks with allegations they were sexually harassed, assaulted, or raped by the Oscar-winning producer. Like others, de la Huerta said Weinstein tried to lure her with promises that he could help her career and eventually bullied his way into a room alone with her.

But what makes the de la Huerta case different from others is that she told police she was forcibly penetrated by Weinstein, which is considered first degree rape, and for a crime of that magnitude committed in 2010, the statue of limitations have not yet expired.

De la Huerta also shared with Vanity Fair some of the compelling corroborating evidence that she has handed over to the police. The actress said at the time of the assaults she only spoke to her therapist, SueAnne Piliero, about being raped by Weinstein. Piliero has written a letter of her recollection of those sessions. Additionally, in 2014, de la Huerta told journalist Alexis Faith about being sexually assaulted by Weinstein. Faith recorded the conversation, but never published it at the actress’ request, and has shared the three-year-old recording with New York City’s District Attorney.

Read More:Harvey Weinstein Accuser Sues The Weinstein Company For Negligence in Sex Abuse Cases

As Jezebel reported earlier today, de la Huerta’s lawyer Aaron Filler appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” to discuss the allegations, and when asked by Kelly if Hiller believed that Weinstein could be arrested the next time he returned to New York, he answered in the affirmative. Weinstein is also currently under police investigation by New York State, Scotland Yard, and the LAPD.

Weinstein is currently believed to still be in Phoenix, Arizona, where he is reportedly still undergoing outpatient therapy for sex addiction. Per TMZ, he was spotted eating at a local eatery — in disguise — earlier this week.

Additional reporting by Chris O’Falt.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.