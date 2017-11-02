Giant Harvey Weinstein Statue to Be Burned in Effigy During England’s Guy Fawkes Night

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society will set a 36 foot tall Harvey Weinstein statue ablaze on November 4.

Harvey Weinstein is about to get burned. UK’s Edenbridge Bonfire Society has unveiled a giant 36 foot tall Weinstein sculpture that will be burned in effigy on November 4 as part of Guy Fawkes Night in Kent, England. The society chooses one celebrity each year to set on fire. Donald Trump was last year’s sculpture and this year the “honor” belongs to the disgraced former head of The Weinstein Company.

“As with last year, there were many strong contenders for this year’s celebrity guy, particularly in the political and cultural world. However, Weinstein was the obvious option due to allegations of outrageous and despicable conduct, which we at Edenbridge Bonfire Society obviously found completely abhorrent,” a spokesperson for the society said. “While the burning of the guys is aimed as a light-hearted way to mark the traditional bonfire night celebrations in the UK, there is of course nothing funny about Weinstein’s behavior, so it seemed only fair that he gets his comeuppance in effigy form.”

Since the first report in The New York Times was published on October 5 and revealed the initial wave of allegations against Weinstein, over 60 women have come forward with sexual harassment and abuse claims. Actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento have accused Weinstein of rape. Other accusers include Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashely Judd, Angelina Jolie, Lea Seydoux, and Cara Delevingne. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society says approximately 10,000 people are expected to attend the Saturday night event, in which the Weinstein sculpture will be set ablaze.