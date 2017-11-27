Harvey Weinstein Sued for Violating Cannes Sex Trafficking Laws

Aspiring actress Kadian Noble says Weinstein assaulted her at the Le Majestic Hotel in Cannes in February 2014.

Aspiring actress Kadian Noble has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, claiming he violated French sex trafficking laws when he allegedly lured her to a hotel room in Cannes and assaulted her. The lawsuit was filed on Monday, November 27, shortly after another lawsuit was filed in the United Kingdom over alleged sexual assaults in 2000. Noble’s suit was filed by attorney Jeffrey Herman, who is representing another Weinstein victim, Dominique Huett.

Read More:James Cameron Almost Fought Harvey Weinstein at the Oscars in Order to Defend Guillermo del Toro

According to Noble, Weinstein invited her to his room at the Le Majestic Hotel in Cannes in February 2014. Weinstein allegedly told the young actress the meeting would be about casting her in one of his upcoming movies, but Noble alleges that Weinstein started massaging her and groping her breasts and buttocks when she got to his room.

Weinstein reportedly trapped Noble in the hotel room’s bathroom and forced her to masturbate him until he ejaculated on the floor. Noble says Weinstein told her that “everything will be taken care of for you if you relax.”

In response to the lawsuit, Weinstein’s representative has issued a statement denying the allegation. “Mr. Weinstein denies allegations of non-consensual sex,” the statement reads. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Noble is the latest woman to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. The former head of The Weinstein Company has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by over 90 women since the first allegations were made in an article from The New York Times on October 5. Actresses Lena Headey and Judith Godrèche, plus model Samantha Panagrosso, have also shared stories about Weinstein’s involvement while at Cannes.