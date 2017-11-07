Harvey Weinstein Expelled For Life From the Television Academy

The organization's board of governors voted Monday to dump the disgraced mogul, who has never won an Emmy.

Add the Television Academy to the list of organizations that have banished disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein. As first reported by Variety, the TV Academy’s board of governors voted to permanently bar him, following multiple allegations of sexual assault that Weinstein perpetrated over the years.

“After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life,” said the Academy in a statement. “The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue. The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership. We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect. As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment.”

Weinstein earned 17 Emmy nominations as executive producer of TV projects such as “Project Runway” and “Project Greenlight,” but never won one, and has never been nominated for an Emmy in the scripted categories. He wasn’t seen as a powerful force in the TV Academy world, compared to the Oscars, where the Weinstein name once carried some weight. Before being fired as co-chairman of the Weinstein Co., the production company’s scripted output had been met mixed success, and rarely were Emmy contenders.

Weinstein has already been tossed out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, while the Producers Guild has banned him for life, and the Directors Guild has begun the process of expelling him.