‘High Maintenance’ Trailer: TV’s Best Pot Delivery Comedy is Here to Help You Forget How Terrible the World Is

"It's a phantasmagoria of despair out there." Hard agree, HBO.

Look, it’s a stressful time of year, even if Thanksgiving politics discussions weren’t already right on the horizon.

So it’s probably perfect timing for HBO to remind everyone that “High Maintenance” is coming back to mellow everyone out next year. (And maybe even make some people happy in the process!)

One of the first shows to successfully make the jump from web series to TV, “High Maintenance” stars Ben Sinclair as The Guy as he makes weed deliveries to a wide-ranging clientele. Judging by this teaser, a lot of his customers are a little anxious about things happening out in the world, but a few of them are offering some hope, too.

This is the second round of HBO-released episodes from Katja Blichfeld and Sinclair, who originally created the show back in 2012 for the web. (All the episodes from both runs are now available on HBO GO — make some time for “Grandpa” this week if you haven’t already.)

The beauty of this show is that you never quite know what to expect. A Season 2 filled with clowns, bathtubs, protests, and glitter? Seems like a comedy worth celebrating in the new year. Fingers crossed no traffic accidents get in The Guy’s way.

Get an early taste of this season’s minor euphoria below:

“High Maintenance” returns to HBO on January 19, 2018.

