Hollywood Launches Fellowship Program to Give Military Veterans Job Opportunities

The initiative aims to mentor qualified veteran interns across the entertainment industry.

This Monday, Got Your 6 and Veterans in Media and Entertainment (VME) partnered up with different studios and entertainment companies in Hollywood to launch a unique opportunity for military veterans: the Veteran Fellowship Program. The program is designed to offer veterans career development opportunities in different corporate and creative fields of the entertainment industry by hiring them to work with agencies, television networks, big studios, production companies, guilds, and unions.

Among the entertainment partners who have joined in this initiative are 21st Century Fox, HBO, CBS, DreamWorks Animation, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, United Talent Agency, and Viacom, just to name a few.

“Making the leap from the Navy into an industry internship was a dizzying and pivotal moment in my life,” said Amy Gravitt, the Executive Vice President of Programming at HBO in a statement. “I’m proud to work at a company that is providing that same opportunity for a new crop of veterans, with the help of Got Your 6 and VME.”

“As Got Your 6 celebrates our five year anniversary, we applaud the entertainment community’s growing recognition of our veterans as the leaders and assets we know them to be,” said Got Your 6 Executive Director Bill Rausch, who is a veteran himself.

Got Your 6, one of the organizations behind this launch, works to empower military veterans and shift the American public’s perception of them by trying to normalize their portrayals in film and television. VME, the other force behind this initiative, is a professional organization that represents military veterans who work in the entertainment industry.