Asia Argento and More Slam Brett Ratner Over Sexual Harassment Claims: ‘You’ve Been F-cking Busted’

Six women accused Ratner of sexual harassment in a report from The Los Angeles Times, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.

2 hours ago

Hollywood is reacting to the Brett Ratner sexual harassment scandal on social media, and no one has been more vocal than Asia Argento. The actress, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, sent out a series of tweets bashing Ratner for his alleged actions and claiming that “we were all waiting for” the harassment accusations against the director to go public. “Looking forward to hear your lame excuses/apologies for your hideous crimes,” Argento wrote.

Ratner was accused of harassment by six women in an article published by The Los Angeles Times on November 1. Actresses who have come forward with allegations against the “Rush Hour” director include Olivia Munn, who claims Ratner masturbated in front of her while she was delivering food to his trailer on the set of the film “After the Storm,” and Natasha Henstridge, who alleges Ratner prevented her from leaving his apartment in New York City and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Argento noted in additional tweets that Ratner had friendships with other accused men in Hollywood, such as Weinstein, Roman Polanski, James Toback, and Luc Besson. She even tweeted at Patty Jenkins and asked the “Wonder Woman” director if she was still feeling “inspired” by Ratner. Jenkins presented an award to Ratner over the weekend at the Jewish National Fund, where she said in a speech, “[Brett has] gone on to be this real power in this town. He’s a big character. He’s a big personality. But you know what I love about Brett, he wants that for everybody else too.”

Other celebrities who have weighed in on the Ratner scandal include Anthony Bourdain, Jessica Chastain, Busy Philipps, and Amber Tamblyn. Ratner has denied all the allegations.

