‘Hostiles’ Official Trailer: Scott Cooper’s Bloody Western Sends Christian Bale Into the Awards Race

Bale reunites with "Out of the Furnace" director Scott Cooper for one of the bloodiest Westerns ever made.

Christian Bale has earned three Oscar nominations and one win over the last seven years, and he could very well add a fourth nomination to his résumé early next year thanks to “Hostiles.” The drama marks Bale’s reunion with “Out of the Furnace” director Scott Cooper and earned strong notices when it debuted at Telluride in September. Many reviews have called Bale’s performance one of his best.

“Hostiles” is set in 1892 and stars Bale as an Army captain who agrees to help bring a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their tribal lands in the year 1892. The two men are joined by a suicidal widow, played by Rosamund Pike, who is still grieving over the murder of her family by Comanche indians.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich reviewed the movie out of Telluride and called it “a bloody meditation on violence and the American soul.”

Entertainment Studios will release “Hostiles” in select theaters December 22. Watch the official trailer below.