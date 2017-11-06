‘House of Cards’ Crew Members Say Creator Beau Willimon Knew About Kevin Spacey Accusations

One of them called his denial "completely false."

“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon has said that he “neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off” regarding Kevin Spacey, but several crew members are now disputing that claim. “I saw that Beau said he had no idea, which I know is completely false,” one of them told BuzzFeed.

“They had production meetings about Spacey’s flirtatious behavior toward crew and cast, and it never made it any further than that,” added the crew member. “It was like a joke.” Following allegations of sexual misconduct, Spacey has been fired from the show ahead of its sixth and final season; he’d been starring in the Netflix drama since it premiered in 2013.

According to Buzzfeed, 14 people told the site that Spacey’s actions were hardly a secret, prompting Willimon to again say he was unaware; one source was candid in their response to that denial: “Bullshit. Utter bullshit. 100%.”

“All the Money in the World,” a new drama from Ridley Scott starring Spacey, has been pulled from AFI Fest as the fallout surrounding the Oscar-winning actor continues.