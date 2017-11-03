‘House of Cards’ May Kill Off Kevin Spacey in Response to Sexual Harassment Allegations

The show's producers are considering different ways to move forward.

Frank Underwood might not make it out of “House of Cards” alive. Variety reports that the Netflix drama’s producers are considering killing off the show’s main character in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations made against Kevin Spacey over the last week. The series’ upcoming sixth season will also be its last.

The accusations began when Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed that Spacey had picked him up, “placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance” in 1986; at that time, Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Other men have come forward in the days since, and production on “House of Cards” has been suspended indefinitely.

Spacey’s representative has said that the Oscar-winning actor is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.” Killing his “House of Cards” character off is just one option the show’s producers are considering, according to the original report.