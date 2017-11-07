‘House of Cards’ Petition to Replace Kevin Spacey With Kevin James Has Over 28,000 Signatures

Because the world will always be a very bizarre place.

Kevin James fandom is coming out in force to sign a new petition that seeks to replace Kevin Spacey with the actor on the Netflix drama series “House of Cards.” The petition, which launched on change.org, is addressed to Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings and somehow already has over 28,000 signatures. The petition was launched by Robbie Pyma of Australia and reads as follows:

Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances. However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time. I think Kevin James can elevate “House of Cards” to a globally adored franchise like “Game of Thrones” and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is.

Following multiple accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Kevin Spacey, Netflix has suspended production on the sixth and final season of the political drama. In an official statement issued on November 3, Netflix said it would no longer be “involved with any further production of ‘House of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey.”

The streaming giant is reportedly figuring out if the show can continue or not. While some fans want Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood to take charge as the main lead of the series, there are clearly over 28,000 people out there who think Kevin James is the right fit.

James currently stars on the CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait.”