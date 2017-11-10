‘Howards End’ Trailer: Kenneth Lonergan Follows ‘Manchester by the Sea’ With a New Take on the Celebrated Novel — Watch

Hayley Atwell stars in the four-part miniseries.

BBC has released a new trailer for “Howards End,” an upcoming miniseries adaptation of the E.M. Forster novel that was previously made into a Merchant-Ivory film. Kenneth Lonergan wrote this new take on the book, which stars Hayley Atwell. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis, which is appropriately wordy: “Margaret Schlegel (Atwell) is an intelligent, idealistic young woman who is courted by the older Henry Wilcox (Matthew Macfadyen), a self-made conservative businessman, after his wife Ruth Wilcox (Julia Ormond) dies unexpectedly and he becomes owner of Howards End.

“Meanwhile Margaret’s passionate and capricious younger sister Helen Schlegel (Philippa Coulthard) takes up the cause of Leonard Bast (Joseph Quinn) a young bank clerk who falls on hard times at work and at home with his partner Jacky (Rosalind Eleazar). In the absence of their late parents, the sisters’ loving but interfering Aunt Juley (Tracey Ullman) tries to keep the young ladies and their brother Tibby (Alex Lawther) on the straight and narrow.”

Lonnergan’s take on the material will consist of four hour-long episodes. “Howards End” is set to premiere on BBC One in the UK before airing on Starz on this side of the pond next year.