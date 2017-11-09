Louis C.K.’s ‘I Love You, Daddy’ Premiere Canceled Hours Before Event

The premiere was set for tonight but won't be moving forward "due to unexpected circumstances."

Update (November 9): The Orchard has released the following statement following a report in The New York Times where five women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct; “In light of the allegations concerning Louis C.K. referenced in today’s New York Times, we are cancelling tonight’s premiere of ‘I Love You, Daddy.’ There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”

Earlier: Indie film distributor The Orchard has canceled the premiere for Louis C.K.’ “I Love You Daddy.” The event was scheduled for tonight but won’t be moving forward “due to unexpected circumstances.” The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and was instantly met with controversy over its plot, which involves a 17-year-old (Chloë Grace Moretz) falling for a 68-year-old (John Malkovich).

“Due to unexpected circumstances, tonight’s event for ‘I Love You, Daddy’ has been cancelled,” The Orchard said in a statement.”“On behalf of The Orchard, please accept our apologies. We’re incredibly sorry for any inconvenience.​​​​”

The star-studded supporting cast includes Pamela Adlon, Edie Falco, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, and Helen Hunt. The movie has received mixed reviews, with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn giving the film a B+ review, and calling it “an absorbing and intelligent accomplishment.” C.K. stars as a television writer whose daughter falls for the older man.

The cancellation of the premiere follows C.K.’s decision not to appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He was scheduled to be one of the guests on today’s show ahead of the premiere, but neither event will occur. William H. Macy is set to replace C.K. on “Colbert.”