‘I Love You, Daddy’ Release Canceled Amid Louis C.K. Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Orchard has announced it will not be moving forward with the film's original November 17 release.

Indie film distributor The Orchard is canceling the theatrical release for Louis C.K. new comedy film, “I Love You, Daddy,” in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against the writer and director. The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, was set for release in select theaters on November 17. The Orchard previously canceled the film’s premiere on November 9 hours before The New York Times published a report in which five women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct.

“The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of ‘I Love You, Daddy,'” the company said in an official statement.

“I Love You, Daddy” stars C.K. as a successful television producer whose 17-year-old (Chloë Grace Moretz) falls for a famous 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich). The five misconduct allegations made against C.K. in The New York Times claim the comedian asked the victims to masturbate in front of them. Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov say C.K. actually did masturbate in front of them in his hotel room during the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen. C.K. declined to comment on any of the allegations made in The Times article.

In the wake of the allegations, actors who appear in “I Love You, Daddy” said they would not be promoting the movie. Charlie Day, whose character has a scene in which he pretends to masturbate in front of people, told the the Los Angeles Times that he was “appalled” over the allegations against C.K. “I do not condone sexual misconduct and, in light of the allegations, will not be promoting the movie further,” Day said.

Chloe Grace Moretz told The Times she notified The Orchard two weeks ago that she would not be promoting the movie after ” she was made aware of numerous possible accusations.”

C.K. has declined to comment on any of the allegations made in The New York Times article. The Orchard had already sent out awards consideration screeners to press, but now the film will no longer be eligible.