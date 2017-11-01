‘I, Tonya’ Official Trailer: Margot Robbie Lands the Role of a Lifetime in Oscar Dark Horse

The Tonya Harding scandal gets a perfectly bitter movie that would make the Coen Brothers proud.

Every Oscar season needs at least one unpredictable dark horse, and this year “I, Tonya” fits the bill. The movie has earned rave reviews since premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, and while the Best Actress race is more jam-packed than usual, you can’t count out Margot Robbie’s career-best work just yet.

“I, Tonya” retells the true story of disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding and her ex-spouse Jeff Gilooly, who infamously hired a man to break the legs of Harding’s biggest competitor, Nancy Kerrigan, at the 1994 National Figure Skating Championship. The act killed Harding’s future in ice skating. Sebastian Stan stars as Gilooly, while Allison Janney plays Harding’s overbearing and cruel mother.

According to IndieWire’s David Ehrlich: “Robbie, for her part, has never been better. Making the most of her first leading role since “Z for Zachariah,” she does a brilliant job of skating along the thin line that runs between glory and the gutter. Sympathetic but not too sympathetic, her performance is all that allows the film to maintain its tenuous hold over its queasy tragicomedy.”

“I, Tonya,” which is nominated for the Gotham Awards for Best Feature and Best Actress, opens in select theaters December 8 via Neon. Watch the official trailer below.