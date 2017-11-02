‘In the Fade’ First Trailer: Diane Kruger Won Best Actress at Cannes and Now Enters Oscar Season

The new drama from Fatih Akin is Germany's official selection for Best Foreign Language Film.

The year’s Oscar race for Best Actress is packed with a ton of serious contenders, from Frances McDormand to Sally Hawkins, but you’ll want to keep your eye on Diane Kruger. The actress is earning the best reviews of her career for Faith Akin’s “In the Fade,” which premiered at Cannes and won Kruger the Best Actress prize. The Academy is often willing to give one of the nomination slots to the year’s top foreign actress (see Isabelle Huppert for “Elle,” Emmanuelle Riva for “Amour,” and Marion Cotillard for “Two Days, One Night”), and Kruger fits the bill this year.

Read More:How Diane Kruger Went to a Dark Place to Find the Brightest Point in Her Career

The official synopsis reads: “Out of nowhere, Katja’s life falls apart when her husband Nuri and little son Rocco are killed in a bomb attack. Her friends and family try to give her the support she needs, and Katja somehow manages to make it through the funeral. But the mind-numbing search for the perpetrators and reasons behind the senseless killing complicate Katja’s painful mourning, opening wounds and doubts. Danilo, a lawyer and Nuri’s best friend, represents Katja in the eventual trial against the two suspects: a young couple from the neo-Nazi scene. The trial pushes Katja to the edge, but there’s simply no alternative for her: she wants justice.”

“In the Fade” is Germany’s official selection for Best Foreign Language Film. Magnolia Pictures will release the drama in select theaters December 27. Watch the first trailer below.