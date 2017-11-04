‘It’ Is Getting an Awards Campaign — Will the Academy Float, Too?

Stranger things have happened.

“Get Out” isn’t the only successful genre movie getting an awards push this year. Not to be outdone, Warner Brothers has launched a For Your Consideration campaign for “It” alongside “Blade Runner 2049,” “Dunkirk,” “Wonder Woman,” and “The LEGO Batman Movie.” Here are the categories Warner Bros. is pushing “It” in:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Supporting Actress – Sophia Lillis

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

Best Film Editing

Best Costume Design

Best Visual Effects

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Original Score

The move isn’t entirely unexpected, as “It” has earned beaucoup bucks at the box office and highly positive reviews. Genre fare tends to have a better chance in the technical categories, though the expansion of the Best Picture field (and previous nominations for films like “Chappie” and “Mad Max: Fury Road”) suggest that nothing is beyond the realm of possiiblity. Perhaps the Academy wants to float, too?