J.J. Abrams Directs A Star-Studded Trailer for a Comic Book Jimmy Kimmel Wrote at 10 Years Old — Watch

Abrams joined forces with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Zach Galifianakis, Matt Damon, and more for this epic viral video

J.J. Abrams and Ben Affleck stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on November 13 to celebrate the host’s 50th birthday, and they brought along with them the ultimate gift: A star-studded trailer for a movie based off a comic book Kimmel wrote when he was only 10 years old. Somehow, Abrams was able to round up the likes of Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Aniston, Zach Galifianakis, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and more to star.

“It demanded to be brought to life. I didn’t change a word,” Abrams told Kimmel about his comic book, entitled “The Terrific Ten.” The trailer runs seven minutes and includes the kind of ridiculous superheroes and villains you’d expect a 10 year old boy to dream up. Naturally, Damon appears as the villain Dr. Bolt.

Watch the trailer for “The Terrific Ten” in the video below.