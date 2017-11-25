Jay-Z Releases Three New ‘4:44’ Music Videos With Help From Susan Sarandon, Ron Perlman, and His Own Mother — Watch

The visuals are for "Legacy," "Smile," and "Marcy Me."

Jay-Z has released three new videos from “4:44,” which we can officially confirm bears no relation to Abel Ferrara’s underrated “4:44 Last Day on Earth.” Susan Sarandon, Ron Perlman, Emile Hirsch, and Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter make appearances in the new videos for “Legacy,” “Smile,” and “Marcy Me.” Watch them on Tidal.

“Legacy. That’s why I called y’all here, not ‘cause of skin color or some wistful dream of freedom. The story you leave for people who come behind you,” Perlman says in the video for “Legacy”; Jay-Z’s thoughts on criminal justice can also be read in a New York Times op-ed he recently penned about the rapper Meek Mill being sent to prison for two years for violating the terms of his probation.

Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Donald Glover have all appeared in previous videos for “4:44,” which was released the highly positive reviews earlier this year.