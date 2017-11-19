Jeffrey Tambor Departs ‘Transparent’ Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

"This is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago," he said in a statement.

Jeffrey Tambor will not be returning to “Transparent,” reports Deadline. The news follows two different accusations of sexual harassment against the actor, who’s won a host of awards — including two Emmys, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award — for his performance as Maura Pfefferman on the acclaimed Amazon drama.

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” Tambor told Deadline today. “What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.”

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

The fourth season of “Transparent” made its way to Amazon in late September. Deadline notes that Tambor’s option had not yet been picked up for Season 5, and it had already been speculated that he would be written off the show due to the allegations against him.