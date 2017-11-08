Jeffrey Tambor Accused of Sexual Harassment by Former Assistant, Amazon Investigating

The "Transparent" star has vehemently denied the allegation.

IndieWire has confirmed that Amazon is investigating a sexual-harassment claim made against “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor, as first reported by Deadline. It’s the second such probe at the studio in recent weeks, following the resignation of Roy Price following similar claims.

In a statement provided to Deadline, the Emmy-, SAG Award–, and Golden Globe–winning actor said that “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her. I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with.” He added that “I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Amazon’s investigation reportedly centers around claims made by Van Barnes, Tambor’s former assistant, which she is said to have made in a private Facebook post. Tambor has won acclaim and several awards for his leading performance on “Transparent,” which was created by Jill Soloway and has aired four seasons since premiering on Amazon in 2014.