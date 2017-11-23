Jeffrey Tambor Describes Alleged Sexual Harassment as an ‘Enthusiastic Farewell’

This is the third accusation leveled against the former "Transparent" star.

Jeffrey Tambor is done with “Transparent,” but he isn’t done defending himself. After being accused of sexual harassment by Tamara Delbridge, who’s now the third person to come forward against him, the actor has described the alleged incident as “an enthusiastic farewell.”

“I have absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening,” Tambor said in a statement. “If it did, it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot. However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offense I may have inadvertently caused her.”

In an interview with Refinery29, Delbridge, who was then working as a makeup assistant, says that Tambor forcibly kissed her on the set of the film “Never Again” in 2001. Tambor has also been accused of sexual misconduct by his former assistant Van Barnes and his “Transparent” co-star Trace Lysette.

He has denied all these allegations, and departed the acclaimed Amazon drama — for which he’s won critical praise and several awards — citing the “politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set” last weekend.