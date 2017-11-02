Jeremy Piven Accused of ‘Predatory Behavior’ by Actress Cassidy Freeman: ‘I Know What You Did to Me’

CBS is looking into the sexual harassment claims made against the "Wisdom of the Crowd" star.

Jeremy Piven is being accused of “predatory behavior” by “Longmire” and “Smallville” star Cassidy Freeman. The actress issued a statement on her Instagram page following reality star Ariane Bellamar’s accusation that Piven assaulted her in his trailer on the set of “Entourage.” Piven denied Bellamar’s story, saying “it did not happen,” to which Freeman blasted the actor by writing, “Whether or not her accusations are true, the truth is I know you. I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young.”

Freeman does not describe the alleged encounter with Piven, but she does mention that Piven is also aware of what he did to her, whether he admits it or not. “You know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember,” she wrote. “Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power. Do you feel powerful?…Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”

In a pair of tweets posted on Monday, October 30, Bellamar says Piven grabbed her breast without asking in his trailer. When she tried to leave, the actor allegedly touched her butt. The incident with Piven in his “Entourage” trailer reportedly occurred again at the Playboy Mansion. Bellamar alleges HBO has a video tape of their encounter and suggests that Piven also sent her dirty text messages.

Piven currently stars on the CBS Sunday night drama “Wisdom of the Crowd.” The network says it is aware of the allegations made against Piven and is looking into the matter. The show is still in production as scheduled.

Piven issued the following statement following Bellamar’s accusation: “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”