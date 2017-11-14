Brady Corbet’s Music Video for ‘Sister, I’ by Jesse Marchant Takes to the Sky — Watch (Exclusive)

He's also working on a pop-star drama starring Rooney Mara.

We might not see Brady Corbet’s pop-star drama starring Rooney Mara for a while, but “Vox Lux” isn’t his only musical project. The actor-turned-filmmaker, who made one of the most striking directorial debuts in recent memory with “The Childhood of a Leader,” directed the music video for Jesse Marchant’s “Sister, I” from his upcoming album “Illusion of Love.” IndieWire is happy to exclusively premiere said video, which you can watch below.

“Brady is a close friend and I’ve been an admirer of his for a while, so I was keen of his proposal to do a video,” said Marchant in a statement. “The skywriting idea was his, probably influenced by reading Bolaño’s ‘Distant Star’ and my having delved deeper into my interest in aviation, spurred by my father’s owning a small aircraft when I was a kid.”

Zack Galler (“Manhunt: Unabomber,” “She’s Lost Control”) shot the video, which McCabe Walsh produced alongside Christopher Abbott.

Corbet — who was in seemingly every movie on the festival circuit for a couple years, from “While We’re Young” and “Eden” to “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Force Majeure” — won Best Director and Best Debut Film in the Horizons section at the 2015 Venice Film Festival for “The Childhood of a Leader,” a loose adaptation of Jean-Paul Sartre’s short story.

“Illusion of Love,” Marchant’s fourth album, is available on January 26 via No Other.