Actress Jessica Barth Accuses ‘Atomic Blonde’ Producer David Guillod of Drugging and Assaulting Her

Barth, best known for starring in the "Ted" comedy franchise, is also one of the women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Actress and comedian Jessica Barth has accused producer David Guillod of sexual assault. The actress, best known for playing Tami-Lynn in Seth MacFarlane’s “Ted” franchise, told The Wrap that her then-manager Guillod drugged her and assaulted her during a 2012 dinner meeting. The alleged encounter occurred after the pair had already went out to dinner once. Barth said that their first meeting ended with Guillod putting his arms around her and asking her to come back to his house, which she turned down. The actress says Guillod kept pursuing another dinner meeting with her, and she agreed to a second one because another woman, “Survivor’s Remorse” actress Felisha Terrell, would be in attendance.

Barth says she met Guillod and Terrell at the La Loggia restaurant in Studio City. She claims “the wine glasses kept magically refilling” and that she soon felt “very drowsy” at the table. Barth says she doesn’t have any further memories from the night.

“The next thing I remember is waking up at home with six hickeys on my neck. I was horrified,” she said. “I was completely and utterly confused and I was sick to my stomach. Through email, he tried to play it off as a silly make-out session between friends. He sent me message after message begging that we talk and letting me know how upset he was and that he couldn’t sleep because of the pit in his stomach.”

Barth reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department in 2012 and says Guillod threatened her with a lawsuit to keep her from pressing charges. Barth went to the LAPD on November 2, 2017 to revive the case after another woman emailed her detailing a similar encounter with Guillod. The incident was originally investigated by the LAPD in 2012 but, according to Guillod’s attorney, Thomas M. Ferlauto, “witnesses were interviewed whose version of events belied and completely contradicted Ms. Barth’s.”

In a statement given to The Wrap, Terrell said the following: “There were some inaccuracies in the story as I recall it. If I felt these accusations were 100 percent true I would not have remained a client. As a woman in this business, I am both supportive and inspired by women speaking their truth.”

Barth made headlines last month for speaking out against Harvey Weinstein and accusing the former studio head of sexual harassment. She says Weinstein tried to proposition her and that she had told MacFarlane of the encounter, which inspired the “Family Guy” creator’s Weinstein joke at the 2013 Oscars.

Guillod is currently a co-CEO of Primary Wave Entertainment. He was formerly an agent at UTA but left in 2009. According to The Wrap: “An individual with knowledge of his employment history said he was asked to leave because of a sexual harassment issue.” Guillod joined Paradigm shortly after but was dismissed in 2011 after being accused of sexual harassment by a female assistant. Guillod’s clients include Nia Long and Gina Rodriguez. He also has an executive producer credit on “Atomic Blonde” and “Hit the Road.”