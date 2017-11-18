Jessica Chastain Mocks Sexist Auditions on ‘The Tonight Show’: ‘Can You Try It Again, but Hot? — Watch

You can tell she's had to deal with this many times.

Jessica Chastain is one of Hollywood’s most outspoken feminists, speaking out about gender inequality and other issues on social media, Cannes press conferences, and talk shows. The two-time Oscar nominee took a more lighthearted approach to the issue on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” last night, recording a comic segment in which she endures an increasingly sexist audition. Watch below.

After appearing in front of the camera and reading for the role of Angela, she’s given a simple direction: “Can you try it again, but hot?” She complies with the request by delivering her line in a breather way, which is met with another question: “This time can you try it sweet and modest…but also hot? And can you be younger?” It gets increasingly ridiculous from there (“Just like that, but also be Wonder Woman”).

She eventually gets one she likes — “Try it like you’re smart, accomplished, and empowered” — but then has that request corrected: “Sorry, misread my notes there. Try it hot.” Chastain will next be seen in “Molly’s Game,” which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin; the film arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.