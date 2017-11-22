Jessica Szohr is ‘Shocked’ Over Ed Westwick Rape Allegations, Wonders if Accusers Are ‘Stretching the Truth’

Szohr co-starred opposite Westwick on "Gossip Girl" and "doesn't think he would ever put someone in a position like that."

Jessica Szohr has broken her silence on the harassment and rape allegations against her “Gossip Girl” co-star Ed Westwick. Actress Kristina Cohen accused the actor of rape in a detailed Facebook post published November 6, in which she described an alleged sexual assault that occurred three years ago at Westwick’s apartment. Cohen’s post was followed by a similar accusation from former actress Aurélie Wynn.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Szohr said she was shocked to hear the allegations against her former co-star and friend and that she would never think Westwick would be any woman in the type of position described by Cohen and Wynn.

“[I] have known Ed for years and know how lovely he is, and don’t think he would ever put someone in a position like that,” Szohr said. “It’s difficult, because you don’t want someone you know to go through that or do that to someone, or knowing them well, knowing that you don’t think they would, and you don’t want, for the girls that are coming forward, it’s like, are they stretching the truth?”

Szohr continued: “But I know him well and I’ve known him for years, and I found it shocking. And I hope that it’s untrue, but I also feel bad for anyone that’s been in that situation, for the women that have to deal with that, for the situations that are true.”

Westwick has denied all of the allegations made against him. A third claim from former executive assistant Rachel Eck alleges Westwick forcibly groped her.