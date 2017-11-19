‘Transparent’ Creator Jill Soloway Has an Idea for Making Sets Safer: ‘What If We Don’t Have Sex With People at Work?’

The "Transparent" creator can't yet share her thoughts on Jeffrey Tambor.

Jill Soloway is staying quiet about the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Jeffrey Tambor — at least for now. The “Transparent” creator, whose star’s future on the series is now uncertain, said during Vulture Festival Los Angeles last night that, “because there is an investigation that we are amidst, I am not able to say anything at all about it.”

Even so, she had thoughts about the ongoing situation in Hollywood more generally, including the notion that “you can do work that’s about intimacy and sex and you can still create boundaries.”

“I’m trying to just protect the process and make sure that we do the most, have a process with the most integrity to make sure that everybody, that turns out fair, so I’ve been asked not to speak at all about it,” Soloway added of her reasons for not commenting on Tambor. She was able to reveal, however, that “there are people who are letting us know that they didn’t feel safe and that things went on.”

“Even on the safest of sets, where there are people really thinking constantly about, ‘How do we make sure people feel safe at work?,’ things happened or things may have happened.”

Given that “Transparent” deals frankly with sexual issues, Soloway thinks further steps might be needed for it and similar shows. “What if we don’t have sex with people at work,” she said. “We don’t talk about sex at work, and we don’t touch people at work. Just to try it.”