Jim Carrey Opens Up About His Depression: ‘I’m Sometimes Happy’

"Now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay."

Anyone who’s seen Jim Carrey’s movies knows he’s hilarious; anyone who’s seen his interviews knows he isn’t always laughing. The actor has spoken about his depression before — in 2004, he told CBS News that “it feels like a low level of despair you live in” — but he says it’s now subsided and that he’s “sometimes happy.”

The updates comes in an interview with i News occasioned by the exceptional new Netflix documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond,” which focuses on Carrey in general and his experiences making “Man on the Moon” in particular. “At this point, I don’t have depression. There is not an experience of depression,” he says. “I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore.”

That should come as good news to anyone who was concerned by a recent red-carpet interview in which Carrey waxed existential, saying that “there’s no meaning to any of this.”