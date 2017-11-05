‘The Tonight Show’ Tapings Canceled This Week Following the Death of Jimmy Fallon’s Mother

Gloria Fallon was 68.

Following the death of Jimmy Fallon’s mother Gloria, new episodes of “The Tonight Show” will not air this week. Instead, repeats will air from Monday, November 6 until Friday, November 10. NBC released a brief statement, according to Deadline:

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

Friday’s episode of the show was also canceled, as Fallon went to be with his mother in the hospital. She was 68 and is said to have passed away following a brief illness. A family spokesperson said she “died peacefully” and that “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones.” Stephen Colbert, who hosts “The Late Show,” sent Fallon positive words on Twitter: “Mom is the first audience and the best. Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers today.”