John Oliver Explains How Donald Trump Has Destroyed America Over the Last Year — Watch

The late night host spent the entirety of the "Last Week Tonight" season finale by examining Trump's incredibly dangerous first year in office.

John Oliver has wrapped up another season of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO, and he made sure to go out with a powerful bang on the November 12 episode. The Emmy winner devoted the entirety of the season finale to a segment analyzing the year since Donald Trump’s election and the many ways the current President of the United States has destroyed America and its values.

“Let’s pull back from the daily Trump-induced chaos and take a look at the norms his Presidency has violated,” Oliver said at the top of the show, “and not the obvious ones like the fact that he never released his tax returns or that his own daughter and son-in-law work in the White House, although admittedly I an using the word ‘work’ there so generously I should be able to deduct it as a charitable donation on my taxes.”

Oliver breaks down the dangers of Trump into three categories: Delegitimizing the media, “Whataboutism” (or the way he deflects all criticisms by making the conversation about the wrongdoing of others), and Trolling. “Trump may be the first-ever troll to be elected president,” Oliver said. “As a troll, Trump often does things that have no effect other than to piss off his perceived enemies.”

The segment below runs 23 minutes, and they prove why Oliver is one of the most essential voices in late night. Watch the video below or bookmark it for later.