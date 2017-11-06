‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director John Singleton Accused of Sexual Harassment by Reporter Danielle Young

Singleton has been accused of making inappropriate comments and gestures during an interview.

John Singleton has been accused of sexual harassment by reporter Danielle Young of “The Root.” Young published an article on November 6 entitled “Don’t Let the Smile Fool You. I’m Cringing on the Inside,” in which she shared two separate encounters with Reverend Jesse Jackson and Singleton that ended with both gentleman making alleged sexual advances on her. The reporter met Singleton at the American Black Film Festival earlier this year, where the filmmaker was on hand to promote his FX crack epidemic drama “Snowfall.”

“The interviews took place in a room filled with public relations executives, ABFF officials, myself and my camera crew,” Young writes. “When I walked into the room, I heard Singleton say something, and I heard enough of it to know it was about me. But I ignored it. Thank God for my callus. I only had about four minutes to interview him, so I was in go mode.”

Young says that after the interview was completed, she approached Singleton to grab a microphone from him. He allegedly grabbed her wrist, pulled her toward him, and said, “Bring that juiciness over here.”

“He was sitting in a director’s chair, so when he pulled me, I fell forward and stopped myself by placing my hands on his legs. He then leaned forward and kissed me on my cheek,” Young writes. “I said, ‘Oh, oh, OK,’ and stood up, embarrassed because everyone was definitely still in the room.

Singleton later asked Young to take a picture, to which she agreed “in order not to make it awkward.” Young says the director put his hand around her waist and pulled her into him, saying, “Oooh, I’m gonna grab on tight to you.” When Singleton and the crew left the room, Young asked a woman working at the festival if she saw what occurred. “Yeah, girl. I heard he likes big girls,” the festival work allegedly said to Young.

According to Young, the festival worker told her that she also took a picture with Singleton, in which he kissed her on the cheek and said, “I love your face! It’s so soft. I want to feel your cheek on my cheek.” The Root reached out for comment from Singleton, but the director declined to comment. Head over to The Root to read Young’s full article.