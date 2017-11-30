John Waters’ Favorite Movies of 2017 Include ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Wonderstruck’ and ‘The Strange Ones’

As with his movies, the "King of Bad Taste" always has a few surprises on his end of year list.

John Waters has been called the “Pope of Filth,” the “Sultan of Sleeze,” the “Prince of Puke,” and the “King of Bad Taste.” Naturally, who wouldn’t want to know his favorite films of the year? Known for pushing the envelope over the edge and back again with iconic films like “Cry Baby,” “Pink Flamingoes,” and “Hairspray,” the cult filmmaker is a devoted cinephile with a wide range of interests. Waters always has a few surprises on his yearly top ten list, and 2017 is no exception.

Topping the list is Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver,” a somewhat surprising choice for the fan of all things trashy and grotesque. Making a strong showing in third place is “The Strange Ones,” a psychological thriller and feature debut by Christopher Radcliff & Lauren Wolkstein. Waters also liked Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel.”

There’s one film on the list all the way at number ten, which isn’t very surprising: “Tom of Finland,” the biopic of the eponymous fetish artist famous for his homoerotic drawings of muscle men in leather.

Without further ado, and courtesy of The Film Stage, John Water’s top ten films of 2017 are:

1. “Baby Driver” (Edgar Wright)

2. “I, Olga Hepnarová” (Tomáš Weinreb & Petr Kazda)

3. “The Strange Ones” (Christopher Radcliff & Lauren Wolkstein)

4. “Nocturama” (Bertrand Bonello)

5. “Wonderstruck” (Todd Haynes)

6. “Graduation” (Christian Mungiu)

7. “The Wizard of Lies” (Barry Levinson)

8. “Lady Macbeth” (William Oldroyd)

9. “Wonder Wheel” (Woody Allen)

10. “Tom of Finland” (Dome Karukoski)