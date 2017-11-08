Jon Bernthal ‘Lost All Respect’ For Kevin Spacey on ‘Baby Driver’ Set: ‘He Was a Bit of a Bully’

Bernthal plays a bank robber who works for Spacey's character in the Edgar Wright-directed action movie.

Jon Bernthal worked opposite Kevin Spacey in Edgar Wright’s action-crime movie “Baby Driver,” but the actor doesn’t look back with any fond memories about his time working with Spacey on set. In an interview with SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, Bernthal reveals that he wasn’t too surprised about the sexual harassment allegations made against Spacey considering how much Spacey “rubbed [him] the wrong way” during the filming of “Baby Driver.”

“Going on to that set and working with him, I wasn’t there much, but when I was there, he really rubbed me the wrong way. I thought he was a bit of a bully,” Bernthal said. “I didn’t really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set.”

The actor says he noticed that a lot of Spacey’s aggressive behavior was made toward other men on the set. “I remember at the time thinking, ‘Man, if that was a woman that he was talking to, I would’ve done something, I would’ve said something,'” Bernthal said. “I was really happy to sort of get out of there for that reason, and I just remember losing a ton of respect for him.”

“I think it would be weak of me to sort of pile on about some shit that I don’t know about, but the kind of man he was when I saw him, working with him, made me lose all respect for him and I was enormously disappointed,” the actor concluded.

Spacey has been at the center of sexual harassment and abuse allegations ever since “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp first accused him in a Buzzfeed article published October 30. Since then, multiple men have come forward with allegations against Spacey, including Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and documentary filmmaker Tony Montana. An anonymous artist went on the record to Vulture claiming he had a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was 14 years old that ended with Spacey allegedly trying to rape him.

In the wake of the allegations, Spacey has been fired from the Netflix political drama “House of Cards,” which was in the middle of filming its sixth and final season when the Buzzfeed article first posted. Production on the show has been indefinitely suspended as Netflix figures out how and if it wants to continue the program. Spacey’s next movie,”All the Money in the World,” has been pulled from its closing night premiere slot at AFI FEST. Sony Pictures is now debating pushing the film back from its current December 22 release date.